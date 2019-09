CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A 22-year-old man was found fatally shot in a Bronx park early Saturday, police said.

Authorities responded to Crotona Park just after midnight. When they searched the area, officers found a 22-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head, back and leg, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.