EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Three people have been transported to a local hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening.

Police say the shooting took place at around 8:40 p.m. on Blake Avenue.

The condition of the three victims — two men and one woman — is unknown as of this time. All three were transported to Brookdale Hospital.

