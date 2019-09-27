This is what 136,000 eggs falling off a truck and onto a highway looks like

PENNSYLVANIA — Call it a brunch rush gone wrong.

On Tuesday morning, more than 136,000 eggs spilled onto Route 125 in Hegins Township, Pennsylvania when a tractor-trailer’s load shifted, causing the eggs to fall.

Here’s what went down. Joseph Miles, 66, was delivering the eggs, already fertilized, to an incubator. He was driving through the township Tuesday morning around 9 a.m., going north on Route 125.

He was also, tragically, going uphill.

As Miles approached an intersection on the highway, the load in the truck shifted and hundreds of thousands of eggs poured onto the road down the hill.

The scene looks, well, exactly how you’d expect it to look: yolk running over the section of the highway — forcing a closure of the section for several hours, the Republican Herald reported.

The Hegins Valley Fire and Rescue planned on using about 20,000 gallons of water to wash down the highway, after the shell bits and carton pieces were cleared, said Brian Musolino, Hegins Township emergency management coordinator, according to the Republican Herald.

“We’re just going to wash them into the field and let mother nature take its course,” Musolino said

As far as Miles, though, the Hegins Township Police Chief Beau Yarmush told the Republican Herald the department will continue investigating his unsecured egg load.