Seven charged with gang assault in Oceanside murder: police

OCEANSIDE — Seven teenagers have been charged with gang assault in connection to an after-school brawl that left a 16-year-old boy dead on Long Island, police said Friday.

A 19-year-old, Haakim Mechan, two 18-year-olds — Marquis Stephens, Jr. and Javonte Neals — two 17-year-olds — Taj Woodruff and Sean Merritt — a two 16-year-olds who were not identified due to juvenile status have all been charged with second degree gang

assault in the incident that killed 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.

The seven will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.

Khaseen Morris was fatally stabbed in the chest on Sept. 16, officials said. Police rushed to the strip mall on Brower Avenue in Oceanside after receiving calls about a large group of teens fighting over a girl after school.

Tyler Flach, 18, was arrested on a murder charge days after, officials said. Flach was allegedly “an associate” of the girl’s ex-boyfriend, who may have been jealous over Morris’ friendship with the girl.

Since then, police had been asking anyone involved or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Coincidentally, Morris’ funeral is set for tomorrow.