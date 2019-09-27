Residents rattled day after Bronx explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Just 24 hours after a gas explosion rocked an intersection in the Concourse section of the Bronx, tensions are high while streets remain closed.

That explosion, captured by surveillance cameras, shows the moment of the blast, the impact lifting a parked SUV, sending a cloud of dust and debris across Walton Avenue and east Clarke Place.

The SUV that suffered the most damage is still drivable and aside from a shattered back window and according to the owner, it’s still in one piece.

New video obtained by PIX11 shows the chaos and aftermath when the dust settled. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

A day after, neighbors say they have their concerns but ConEdison tells us they have nothing to worry about, concluding that the blast was the result of a routine test on a line where workers used air and nitrogen.

As crews continue the repair work, a spokesperson for ConEdison says they plan to reopen the affected roads by Friday evening.