SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens — The death of a woman found in her Queens apartment earlier this year has been deemed a homicide, police announced Friday.

Police were called to Jannifer Richard’s South Richmond Hill home on June 24 after the 26-year-old’s mother found her unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom, authorities said.

Richard was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities deemed the incident a homicide three months later.

No arrests have been made.