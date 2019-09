Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An historic week in American politics after Congress announced it would begin an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

This follows allegations from a whistleblower that President Trump asked the President of Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival. The whistleblower also claims the White House tried to cover it up. Our panel of experts explains what defines an impeachable offense, what happens next in this process and what the repercussions could be for the President