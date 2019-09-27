More arrests made in brawl that led to fatal stabbing of LI 16-year-old: police

Posted 4:06 PM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, September 27, 2019

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — More arrests have been made in connection to an after-school brawl that left a 16-year-old boy dead on Long Island, police said Friday.

Tyler Flach, 18, (left) was arrested for allegedly killing Khaseen Morris, 16, (right) during a brawl in Oceanside, Long Island on Sept. 16, 2019.

Khaseen Morris was fatally stabbed in the chest on Sept. 16, officials said. Police rushed to the strip mall on Brower Avenue in Oceanside after receiving calls about a large group of teens fighting over a girl after school.

Tyler Flach, 18, was arrested on a murder charge days after, officials said. Flach was allegedly “an associate” of the girl’s ex-boyfriend, who may have been jealous over Morris’ friendship with the girl.

Since then, police had been asking anyone involved or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police on Friday would not comment on the number of arrests made, or who was arrested.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.