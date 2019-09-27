Missing Florida woman, her 4 children found dead; husband arrested: Sheriff

OCALA, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida woman who was found dead along with her four children in Georgia was beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Michael Jones (left) is accused of killing his wife, Casei Jones (right). (Brantley County Sheriff’s Office)/ (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Her 38-year-old husband Michael Jones is charged with killing Casei Jones. He has not been charged with the deaths of the children.

Casei Jones and her four children were last seen about seven weeks ago near Ocala, Florida, the sheriff’s office said. Her family reported them missing last Saturday night, police said.

An affidavit says deputies went to the couple’s home Sept. 14 after her mother couldn’t contact her. The vacant home smelled of decomposition.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods tells news outlets he believes Jones killed his wife and children at their home, storing their bodies there and in his van for weeks before driving to Georgia.

Authorities in Brantley, Georgia, contacted the sheriff’s office, saying Jones was involved in a crash and his wife’s body was found in the van.

An attorney isn’t listed for Jones. Authorities say he will likely face more charges.

