Men accused of sexually assaulting minors on the loose after local authorities refuse to hold them in jail for ICE: authorities

NEW YORK — Two men accused of sexually assaulting minors were released by local authorities who refused to hold them in jail for ICE, federal officials said.

Joaquin Rodriguez Quiroz and Luciano Trejo-Dominguez are being sought by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

According to ICE agents, Trejo-Dominguez was arrested on Aug. 12 for charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault of a victim 13 to 15 years old, criminal restraint, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Pacific Enforcement Response Center and ICE agents in Mount Laurel lodged detainers on Trejo-Dominguez with the Cumberland County Jail days later. He was released on Aug. 23 and remains at large, authorities said.

On Sept. 6, Joaquin Rodriguez Quiroz was arrested for charges of rape on a victim less than 17 years old, authorities said.

The next day, ICE lodged a detainer with Westchester County Jail. The jail declined the detainer, and Rodriguez Quiroz was posted without bond, according to federal authorities. He also remains at large.

ICE Acting Director Matthew Albence called out jurisdictions that release people the agency put a detainer on.

“As law enforcement professionals, it is frustrating to see senseless acts of violence and other criminal activity happen in our communities, knowing ICE could have prevented them with just a little cooperation,” Albence said at a Thursday press conference. “To the public, who want to live and raise your families in safe neighborhoods, we ask you to hold your lawmakers accountable before you, or someone you love, is unnecessarily victimized by a criminal ICE could have removed from the country.”

ICE agents arrested dozens of people in New Jersey who had previously been released by local law enforcement instead of being transferred the ICE.