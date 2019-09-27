Man tries to lure 13-year-old NJ boy walking home from school: police

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. — Police are on the hunt for a man accused of trying to lure a boy to his car Tuesday in New Jersey, authorities said.

While the 13-year-old boy was walking home from school Tuesday afternoon, a man in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and attempted to start a conversation with the boy about the New York Yankees, according to police.

Authorities said the boy immediately ran away and called his parents.

Police released the above sketch of the man they’re looking for, describing him as a man in his 40s, with dark hair, dark sunglasses and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Old Tappan Police Department at (201) 664-1221.