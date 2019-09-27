Man stole $10,000 worth of tools, $11,000 worth of liquor in Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man is wanted in connection with the theft of over $20,000 worth of property in Morris Hills over three incidents, police said.

The pattern began August 16 at 7 p.m. near a construction site at Buchanan Place, where the suspect damaged the lock to the front gate before entering the building. Once in, he went up to the third floor, broke into several locked containers and took away approximately $10,000 in power tools.

The second incident happened on August 21 at 2:30 p.m. near Clinton Avenue and Aqueduct Avenue. The man gained entry into the house damaging a basement door window. Once inside, he took liquor that amounted to approximately $11,000.

The third incident took place September 9 at 4:52 a.m. He broke into a store on Jerome Avenue breaking the front window. Once inside, he took an undetermined amount of power tools.

The individual is described as having black hair and last seen wearing a striped polo shirt, white and black sneakers and red shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. All calls are strictly confidential.