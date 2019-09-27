Man steals car with 8-year-old girl inside: police

SUFFOLK COUNTY — Police are on the search for a man who stole a car with a child inside in Deer Park on Long Island Friday morning.

Authorities say a man left his 2007 Acura unlocked with his 8-year-old daughter inside as he entered a local 7-Eleven on Bay Shore Road at around 7:20 a.m. While he was inside, a man pulled up in a red van, entered the Acura and drove away with the girl inside.

A little while later, the suspect dropped off the child in the parking lot of West Islip Hot Bagels on Hunter Avenue, nearly three miles away. He fled in the Acura. The child was unharmed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.