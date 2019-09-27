Man stabbed during dispute on train in Manhattan: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was stabbed during a dispute on a train in Manhattan Friday afternoon, police said.

Two men got it a dispute while traveling on the train along the Lexington Avenue line in East 125th Street just after 1p.m., cops said.

During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other in the abdomen, according to police.

The victim remained on the train until the train was stopped at 138th Street station, cops said. Emergency personnel arrived, and he was taken to the hospital, cops said. He is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the man accused of stabbing the victim.