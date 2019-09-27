Follow-up Friday: PIX11 makes it happen across NYC this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At PIX11, we all know Monica Morales "makes it happen." Here's what she's been up to this week.

Reverend Calvin Hayden is worried about his 93-year-old mother who lives at the Melrose Houses in the Bronx.

“My mother is the sweetest woman in the entire world,” said Reverend Hayden.

Every Sunday, Rev. Hayden says you can find him preaching at the Faith Memorial Baptist church in the Bronx, helping others, but reverend Hayden says he feels helpless to help mom.

“They took out the bathtub August 13 and they started the work and they did not complete it. She’s been waiting with a gaping hole in her bathroom,” said Reverend Hayden.

Hayden says the city took out his mom’s bathtub, and was working on giving her a wheelchair accessible shower, doctors orders. Mary showed us what workers left behind.

Hayden still needs a shower head, knob, and her floor needs to be fixed. Not to mention, she still has a bad leak over her toilet and mold is developing.

“I haven’t had a good shower or bath I haven’t had since August 11. I’m sitting in the toilet seat have my side wash me sitting on the toilet bowl. Thats why I asked for your help,” said Hayden.

Hayden is fiercely independent and has devoted her life to helping others, as a home health aide. She says that’s her secret to keeping young.

Within hours, NYCHA fixed Hayden’s shower and water was flowing again. A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 staff responded Monday and are working to complete additional plumbing repairs to the resident's shower as soon as possible. Hayden’s bathroom was finished.

NYCHA says if residents experiencing any issues in common areas, or within their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

Meanwhile, Carmen Quionones, the tenant association president of the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side asked PIX11 to visit 826 Columbus Ave Thursday.

We found several wet mats on the floor and leak in the lobby,

“This leak has been here ever since I have been here for years. Housing doesn’t do anything about the leaks. They fix certain things and will patch it up for a while,” complained Zeny Malik, who lives at the Douglass Houses.

“It’s everywhere in this building. It’s everywhere in this building. This building us just plain flood city,” said Quionones.

Also in the open door childcare center, PIX11 found a leak. Every day, 85 kids between the ages of 2 and 5 years old come to that daycare.

A DOE spokesperson says “safety is our top priority, and Open Door Child Care Center will close tomorrow, Friday September 20 so repairs can be made and it will re-open on Monday morning. We have notified all families.”

A NYCHA spokesperson says “staff is scheduled to address the leak affecting the center and lobby and will follow up to complete any subsequent repairs. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

The leaks in the lobby and daycare are fixed.

Elsewhere, 80-year-old Betty Gregory lives at the king towers in Harlem.

A massive 14-story building on 1370 5th Ave., families complain it hasn’t had gas service since June.

“We are going to get everyone together and go downtown to 250 Broadway. Go to the office and make them give us something. If you want it, you have to fight for it,” said Gregory.

Gregory says she is beyond angry.

“People need their stove. They have got to cook. Don’t come up here with no hot plate. i will throw it back in the street,” said Gregory.

A NYCHA spokesperson says “as NYCHA is working to restore gas at King Towers, we remain in close contact with residents and the tenants' association, as well as elected officials, regarding our progress. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority and we must take every precaution until the matter is resolved."