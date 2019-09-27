Family of missing mom, Jennifer Dulos, marks her 51st birthday with request for kindness

CONNECTICUT — The family of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos is marking her 51st birthday with a request of kindness.

Dulos’ family released a statement Friday, encouraging “gestures of kindness.”

“We miss her more than words can say. In Jennifer’s honor, her family and loved ones would like to encourage gestures of kindness – send a loving note to a friend, assist a person in need, tell a child they’re special,” the statement said.

Dulos has been missing since May 24.

Her family says the “heartbreak goes on even as time moves forward.”

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, vanished May 24 and hasn’t been seen since. She and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce and child custody case.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood and took other coverup actions.

Fotis Dulos remains free after posting $1 million bail.

Associated Press contributed to this report.