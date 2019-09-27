‘Expect to be tortured’ as NJ haunted house comes to Hell’s Kitchen for spooky season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN — A longtime Haunted House attraction in New Jersey has set up shop in Manhattan this year.

It's fitting Bane Haunted House is now situated inside a building on West 46th Street, in "Hell's Kitchen."

It's not just merely things that go bump in the night. Organizers promise Bane will likely the most frightening experience you'll ever have! Zombies, ghouls, creepy clowns and even demonic little girls will pop out of every corner.

"We want you to feel like you're living your own nightmare," said Jennifer Condron, owner of Bane. "We make you crawl, slide, spin and make you do things you wouldn't normally do in a haunted house."

After spending 8 years in Livingston, Condron has opened the attraction in Manhattan. The theme is an abandoned old mansion - three floors of fright for thrillseekers.

"We have over a hundred live actors a night there are no animatronics at all, nothing fake, it's all an organic feel," said Condron.

PIX11 was given a tour of the Haunted House and it lives up to its billing! Our crew went through a maze and encountered nightmarish characters along the way, screaming and chasing after them.

"I would say I screamed throughout the entire experience," said Mitzy Avilas.

'It was a whirlwind, definitely not what I was expecting, " said Angelica Richardson. "I'm still dizzy at the moment it was really cool, I'd do it again."

"Expect to be tortured," said Condron with a laugh. "We have adults that call mercy every night."

The experience is not for the faint at heart. It's recommended for adults and kids over 12. Bane Haunted House runs through November 12th.