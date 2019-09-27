70-year-old woman falls, hits head during robbery in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 70-year-old woman fell and hit her head when a man stole tried to steal her purse as she walked along a Brooklyn street Thursday afternoon.

The victim was walking along Schenck Avenue and Linden Boulevard just before 1 p.m. when a man tried to snatch her purse, police said.

The woman resisted and held onto her purse, but the man pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground, according to police.

The woman struck her head on a parked vehicle and injured her knees, cops said.

The man proceeded to take an item from the woman’s purse and fled. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a contusion and bruising.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).