FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Two people are at Jamaica Hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Queens, police said.

FDNY officials say they got a call to respond to a cardiac arrest on 40th Street. Police say they arrived to find a 25-year-old man shot in the head and an 18-year-old man shot in the chest.

They were quickly transported to Jamaica Hospital.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.