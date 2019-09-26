What’s the smell? Officials investigating mysterious odor in Bayonne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYONNE, NJ — The city of Bayonne has a mystery on its hands - and it stinks, literally. Officials are trying to figure out what or who is behind a foul odor that engulfed a good part of the city Tuesday night. It has some residents concerned.

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management noted Thursday night that the smell had returned, according to residents.

The office shared an update from Hudson Regional Health Commission, who investigated the complaints earlier this week. The HRHC confirmed an odor.

“The type and source could not be determined," the agency said.

HRHC also responded to odor complaints from Jersey City.

"We ask that anytime a resident experiences these nuisance odors to please call and lodge a complaint," the agency said. "The HRHC is committed to working with Bayonne residents on identifying the source of this odor and needs to be notified immediately."

