Walk and Wag event raises funds for rescue animals

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Grab your sneakers and your leash and take a walk for cause!

North Shore Animal League America is hosting their third annual Walk and Wag event. The walk life-saving funds for rescue animals.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 28 at North Hempstead Beach Park.

At the event, you can adopt a new furry friend, microchip your pets, and enjoy the food and entertainment offered.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. To register and for more information, click here.