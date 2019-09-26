Snoop Dogg calls out Tekashi 6ix9ine, calls Martha Stewart ‘true baddie’ who didn’t snitch on anybody

NEW YORK — Rap icon Snoop Dogg has continued to call out Tekashi 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine, facing a possible 47 years in prison in a firearms and racketeering case, claimed on the stand in court that hip hop artist Cardi B and rapper Jim Jones are Bloods gang members.

Rapper Jim Jones responded to Tekashi during an appearance on the Los Angeles-based The Cruz Radio Show.

“I grew up in a certain era where there are certain things you cannot come back from. You a rat, you a rat forever,” said Jones.

He’s not the only one who had problems with 6ix9ine’s testimony.

“As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial,” he wrote. “Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is,” Snoop Dog posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Busta Rhymes commented on the post.

“She always been a Boss lady and one that lived by the proper code of ethics,” he wrote.

Snoop Dog has posted about Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony several times.