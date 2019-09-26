Sheriff’s worker fired after confronting teen for speaking Spanish at a McDonald’s, admitting to being a racist

Posted 6:26 PM, September 26, 2019, by

SAVANNAH, Ga.  — A Georgia sheriff’s employee has been fired over a video that shows him confronting a 19-year-old Latina for speaking Spanish at a McDonald’s and then admitting to being a racist.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher tells reporters that the man has been fired from the department, but declined to identify the man or provide his job title. The expletive-filled video shared on Twitter shows the white man confronting Cristina Riofrio for speaking Spanish to her friends, saying she probably came over on a boat.

At one point, Riofrio says “I’m videoing this. You’re a racist,” to which the man replies, “I know I am.” Riofrio says the man shouldn’t be proud of that fact just before an off-screen employee tells the man he needs to leave.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.