Search underway for missing teen girl with autism in NJ

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Police and family are searching for a New Jersey girl with autism who went missing Wednesday evening after running off from a family member, according to police.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Jennifer Valle-Valiente was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m., in the area of Second Street and Park Avenue in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Valle-Valiente is described as standing between 4 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing about 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

The teen was last seen wearing black glasses, a purple t-shirt, light gray yoga pants with vertical letters spelling out “workout” on them, and black Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at (732) 363-0200 immediately.