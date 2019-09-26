School Breakfast Day highlights fight against hunger in the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — PIX11 was on the scene at Brooklyn's Parkside School (PS 130) Thursday morning to celebrate the first official School Breakfast Day in New York.

The delicious-sounding day is a new annual event meant to highlight "the importance of a healthy, balanced meal in a child's life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement about the new initiative.

New York recently enacted legislation aiming to tackle hunger in the classroom through various programs, including requiring high-poverty schools to serve breakfast once the school day begins, ensuring healthy options are available for all students as they gear up for a day of learning.

The special day is meant to raise awareness about the state and city's efforts to combat childhood hunger and the importance of school breakfast programs.

"By providing New York children with a well-rounded meal to start their school day, we are helping them stay focused and energized to learn and succeed," Cuomo said.

According to the CDC, child hunger is often linked to lower grades, higher rates of absenteeism, repeating a grade, and an inability for students to focus throughout the school day.

Cuomo's "No Student Goes Hungry" program aims to provide students of all ages, backgrounds and financial situations access to healthy, locally-sourced meals to address child hunger.

New York City has offered all city schools' students free breakfast and lunch everyday since the 2017-2018 school year.