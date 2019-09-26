Rosh Hashanah dishes from Wall Street Grill’s Chef Joseph Paulino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosh Hashanah is right around the corner and we've got a top chef's unique take on some delicious dishes.

Chef Joseph Paulino from Wall Street Grill, the city's hottest kosher steakhouse, stopped by to share his ideas for a feast to help celebrate the Jewish new year. Below, check out Paulino's recipe for roasted cauliflower.

This year, Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Sunday, September 29 and lasts until the evening of Tuesday, October 1.

Wall Street Grill's roasted cauliflower

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower (medium- large)



Seasoning:

1 teaspoon ras el hanout

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup olive oil

Saffron Tahini Sauce:

1/4 cup tahini

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons water (or more to thin out)

Pinch saffron threads

1/8 teaspoon salt

Other toppings:

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

2 tablespoons chopped mint

Instructions: