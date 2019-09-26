Rosh Hashanah dishes from Wall Street Grill’s Chef Joseph Paulino

Rosh Hashanah is right around the corner and we've got a top chef's unique take on some delicious dishes.
Chef Joseph Paulino from Wall Street Grill, the city's hottest kosher steakhouse, stopped by to share his ideas for a feast to help celebrate the Jewish new year. Below, check out Paulino's recipe for roasted cauliflower.
This year, Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Sunday, September 29 and lasts until the evening of Tuesday, October 1.
Wall Street Grill's roasted cauliflower
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower (medium- large)
Seasoning:
- 1 teaspoon ras el hanout
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup olive oil
Saffron Tahini Sauce:
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons water (or more to thin out)
- Pinch saffron threads
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Other toppings:
- 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
- 2 tablespoons chopped mint
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 450°.
- Prepare cauliflower by removing all leaves and gently cutting the stem out. Rinse and pat dry. Place on a baking sheet.
- Stir together the seasoning blend, then brush all over the cauliflower.
- Roast cauliflower in the oven, basting it with any seasoning and oil that runs off in the first 10 minutes.
- Bake for a total of 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until a knife inserts easily into the cauliflower.
- Serve the roasted cauliflower with pomegranate seeds, mint and a drizzle of saffron tahini sauce.
AlertMe