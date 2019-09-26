Professor banned at Wagner College for alleged threats against students: report

Posted 8:15 AM, September 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:20AM, September 26, 2019

GRYMES HILL, S.I. — A longtime professor at Staten Island's Wagner College has been suspended after allegedly making threatening remarks toward students, local outlets are reporting.

Psychology professor Richard Brower, 77, allegedly told students Tuesday, referencing another one of his classes, "If I had a gun, I would shoot every one of them in the head," according to the Staten Island Advance.

"It's shocking because this is a school. This is meant to be a safe space," Wagner student Alex Pennise told PIX11 News.

The Advance reported that the college sent out an advisory to students Wednesday afternoon about the alleged remarks, saying "according to the accounts of several students, a professor made disturbing remarks of a violent nature yesterday afternoon during a class. The students reported his remarks to our Public Safety office."

Samantha Chilworth, another Wagner student, expressed concern on the timing of administration's actions. "We didn't know about it until 24 hours after it happened. And anyone can walk onto this campus. He was in a classroom!"

"The college took immediate action, suspending the professor, escorting him off campus and banning him indefinitely," the administration's statement reportedly said.

An NYPD spokesperson told the Staten Island Advance that police are investigating the incident.

