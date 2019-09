HOBOKEN, N.J. — The two PATH trains emanating from Hoboken to New York City are back up and running after being suspended for nearly an hour due to a signal failure.

All service is resuming with in route delays. NJT and HBLR will discontinue cross honoring at 8:45 [37] — PATH Alerts (@PATHAlerts) September 27, 2019

The problem was first reported at around 7:24 p.m. Port Authority said that “crews are on the scene working on the problem.”

HOB-33 and HOB-WTC suspended because of a signal failure at HOB. NJT rail cross honoring PATH @ HOB & NYPS. NJT HBLR cross honoring @ EXPL, HOB & NWPT. [33] — PATH Alerts (@PATHAlerts) September 26, 2019

The Port Authority claimed crews were still working on the failure as late as 7:59 p.m.

Train service remains suspended from HOB-33 and HOB-WTC. Crews continue to work on the problem. [36] — PATH Alerts (@PATHAlerts) September 26, 2019

PATH trains run out of Hoboken to 33rd Street in Midtown and the Oculus at the World Trade Center.