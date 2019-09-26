NJ teacher allegedly makes inappropriate comment about missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey school board committee continues to look into potential disciplinary action on a teacher who allegedly made an inappropriate comment in a Facebook post about missing 5-year-old, Dulce Maria Alavez.

Teacher Jennifer Hewitt Bishop, a teacher at the Vineland Public School District, allegedly commented on a post that questioned Alavez’ mother and why she wasn’t monitoring the girl, NJ.com reported.

“They’re Mexican, it’s their culture. They don’t supervise their children like we do,” the comment read.

The comment was then flagged to the Vineland Public School’s Facebook page, leading members of the Board of Education committee to meet and discuss if disciplinary actions would be made, a spokesperson for the Vineland Public School District told PIX11 News.

As of Thursday afternoon, no decision was reached, and legal counsel is reviewing the situation, the spokesperson said.

Dulce Alavez has been missing for over a week.

The 5-year-old girl disappeared from a playground at a Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, police said.

She and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative. The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They looked but could not locate her.

An Amber Alert was issued the following day. Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.

The reward for her safe return is now up to $35,000. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call.