After the director of national intelligence’s testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, John Muller highlights some of the most important moments from the hearing, as well as this afternoon’s top 11 stories, on Midday with Muller.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: DNI testifies, Port Authority fare hikes
-
Midday with Muller: Bronx dad in court, Trump addresses UN
-
Midday with Muller: Chemical spill at Manhattan medical school, officer shot in Staten Island to be released
-
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo fired 5 years after Garner’s death
-
Midday with Muller: Reports of man with firearm at Union, New Jersey Walmart
-
Midday with Muller: Widow robbed of money for late husband’s gravestone
-
-
Midday with Muller: Child rescued after father allegedly jumps in front of train in the Bronx
-
Midday with Muller: White House memo released, subway heroes honored, end of Rockland measles outbreak
-
Midday with Muller: Off-duty officer killed in Bronx crash
-
Midday with Muller: Man found dead in carpet identified, remembering Eddie Money
-
Midday with Muller: Speaker considers lifting conversion therapy ban, vaping fight continues
-
-
Midday with Muller: Remembering 9/11 from New York, Washington and PA
-
Midday with Muller: Trump fires Bolton, Abel Cedeno sentenced in classroom stabbing
-
Midday with Muller: Costumed character allegedly gropes teen; trial in 2015 explosion begins