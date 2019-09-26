Midday with Muller: DNI testifies, Port Authority fare hikes

Posted 1:22 PM, September 26, 2019, by

After the director of national intelligence’s testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, John Muller highlights some of the most important moments from the hearing, as well as this afternoon’s top 11 stories, on Midday with Muller.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.