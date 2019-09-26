Marlins hit 3 late HRs, beat Mets 4-2

NEW YORK — Curtis Granderson, Tyler Heineman and Austin Dean hit late home runs and the Miami Marlins rallied against Zack Wheeler to beat the New York Mets 4-2 Thursday night.

Wheeler, a potential free agent pitching perhaps for the last time with the Mets, hit an RBI single to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning.

Wheeler (11-8) had allowed only two hits until Harold Ramirez led off the eighth with a double and Heineman connected with one out for his first major league home run, tying it at 2.

Granderson, who played for the Mets from 2014-17 and still draws warm ovations at Citi Field, followed with his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season.

The 38-year-old Granderson, who said earlier this week he hopes to play again in 2020, is batting .187 as a reserve for the Marlins.

Dean hit a solo homer in the ninth off Edwin Diaz.

Wheeler struck out 10 and walked none. His one-out single in the seventh put the Mets ahead 1-0 and Brandon Nimmo added a sacrifice fly.

Jeff Brigham (3-2) recorded the final out of the seventh. Jose Urena earned his third save with a one-hit ninth.

Dean’s one-out double in the second provided the Marlins’ only baserunner through six innings against Wheeler, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets.

Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto allowed one hit and walked three while striking out a career-high 10 over six innings. He allowed two hits or fewer in six of his 15 starts this season.