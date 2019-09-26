Man wanted in latest incident of throwing water at NYPD agent: police

Posted 10:02 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, September 26, 2019

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A man is wanted in connection with yet another case of water dousing a New York City police officer, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Queens on Monday, Sept. 16 at around 1:23 p.m. on 101st Avenue. That's when an on duty NYPD traffic agent was at work when an unidentified man began cursing at the agent. The man proceeded to throw water from a bottle on the agent's shoulder and face before fleeing in an unknown direction with an unidentified woman.

The NYPD traffic agent was not injured.

Police had been dealing with a series of incidents over the summer in which officers were hit with water by civilians.

