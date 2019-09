BRENTWOOD, NY — A man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, in their Brentwood home on Thursday morning, Suffolk County police officials said.

Officers responded to the Barleau Street home around 9:25 a.m. following a hang up call to 911 from the house, officials said. Police found the 79-year-old woman’s body inside.

Her 84-year-old husband was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.