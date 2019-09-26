Harlem building has had gas problems for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Families at a Harlem building want to cook food without using a hot plate, but they'd had problems for months because the gas has been out at their building.

Angry seniors at the 14-story King Towers building plan to organize and head to New York City Housing Authority headquarters to complain.

“We are going to get everyone together and go downtown to 250 Broadway," Betty Gregory, 80, said. "Go to the office and make them give us something. If you want it, you have to fight for it."

She said she is beyond angry.

“People need their stove. They have got to cook. Don’t come up here with no hot plate. I will throw it back in the street,” Gregory said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, "As NYCHA is working to restore gas at King Towers, we remain in close contact with residents and the tenants' association, as well as elected officials, regarding our progress. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority and we must take every precaution until the matter is resolved."

