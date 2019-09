MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A hole was left in the middle of a Bronx road and the street and cars were covered in dust after a gas line test Thursday, an FDNY official said.

Con Edison was using nitrogen to test an unused gas line in front of 35 East Clarke Place around 3 p.m., officials said. An explosion caused buckling and undermining of the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.