Family of 2-year-old boy that died in fall from Brooklyn window sues landlord

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Family members of a 2-year-old boy who died after falling from the window of a Brooklyn apartment filed a lawsuit against the building's owner and management company, the law firm, Mills and Edwards, confirmed Thursday.

The incident happened on Eldert Lane between Blake and Dumont avenues, according to FDNY. The area borders East New York and Ozone Park.

Lareese Williams Jr., 2, lived at the building. He was found at 11:06 a.m. in the building's courtyard suffering injuries consistent with a fall, police said.

The family had previously complained to building management, requesting they install railings, according to the New York Daily News. They also asked the building’s management to fix the window, which was defective and didn’t completely close, according to the Daily News story.