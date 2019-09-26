Fall family fun at Hank’s Pumpkintown on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATER MILL, N.Y. — Autumn is officially here! With October just around the corner, families might be looking for some fun fall activities in the area.

Whether you want to pick some ripe, juicy apples, pick out a big pumpkin, take a hay ride or just enjoy some apple cider doughnuts, Hank's Pumpkintown on Long Island is your one-stop shop.

The Water Mill family farm, which started in 1943 as a potato farm, also has a corn maze, a playground, face painting and a seasonal market.

PIX11's Jill Nicolini headed out to the farm to pick some apples, take a trip through their massive pumpkin patch and learn more about their fall offerings.