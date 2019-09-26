Ballet Hispanico: bringing Latin X culture to the world one step at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since its founding in 1970, Ballet Hispanico has been the premiere dance company showcasing a mix a Latin X culture. And each for Hispanic Heritage Month, the company plans community activities to celebrate. On Sunday, September 29, they will participate in their annual A La Calle Block Party on West 89th Street in Manhattan.

If you can't make it, then catch them November 22nd and 23rd when Ballet Hispanico comes to The Apollo Theater. Tickets begin at $13.50 and are available by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online.

About Ballet Hispánico: Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. Whether dancing on stage, in school, or in the street, Ballet Hispánico creates a space where few institutions are breaking ground. The organization’s founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company whose vision of social equity, cultural identity, and quality arts education for all drives its programs. Ballet Hispánico, a role model in and for the Latino community, is inspiring creativity and social awareness in our neighborhoods and across the country by providing access to arts education.