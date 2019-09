ORANGE, NJ — A 34-year-old Orange woman was found stabbed to death on Thursday morning, officials said.

Katrina Perry was pronounced dead on the 100 block of Main Street at 9:40 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

ECPO is investigating with the Orange Police Department.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS-4EC or 1-877-84