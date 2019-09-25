Woman walks completely nude along busy road ‘because it’s hot’: police

NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Police have charged a woman with public indecency after she was found walking along Charlotte Pike in Nashville completely nude last month.

According to Metro Police arrest records, 35-year-old Princess Denise Day was seen by officers walking on the sidewalk along Charlotte Pike and 53rd Avenue North completely nude exposing her breasts, buttocks, and genital area. When officers approached Day, she put on a large t-shirt she was carrying.

Officers asked Day why she was walking along Charlotte Pike completely nude and she replied “because it’s hot.” She said she was going to a friend’s house but that she was now going to turn around and go home because of the heat.

Investigators say Day did not appear to be under the influence at the time of her arrest and had no outstanding warrants. She is scheduled to appear in court in October.