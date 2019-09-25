Woman attacked while jogging in New Jersey: police

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Authorities are searching for a man accused of attacking a jogger in New Jersey Monday night.

A woman was out jogging in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Thornton Court when she was attacked just before 7:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The extent of her injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Authorities are searching for a man described to be clean-shaven and about 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark dress shirt, dark dress pants, and white ear buds, and was last seen running west on Franklin Avenue, police said

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Middlesex County, Inc. Tip information may be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-939-9600 or submitted online at http://www.middlesextips.com. Tips may also be sent by text messaging 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword: “midtip” followed by the tip information.