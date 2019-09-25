Rikers inmate holds clinician hostage at jail clinic: authorities

RIKERS ISLAND — A Rikers Island inmate is accused of holding a clinician hostage until officers helped free him Tuesday afternoon.

The clinician was examining the detainee in a mini-clinic at the George R. Vierno Center when the inmate held him against his will, according to Department of Correction spokesperson Peter Thorne.

Officers immediately responded, and the situation was de-escalated after a short period of time, authorities said.

The clinician was not injured during the incident, Thorne said. The detainee did not have any weapons, authorities said.

“The detainee has been separated from the general population and we are pursuing re-arrest,” Thorne added.