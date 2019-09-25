Queen, a longtime shelter dog, finally meets her king

MERRIAM, Kan. — Queen doesn’t know it yet, but she’s spending her last couple of hours at Great Plains SPCA. It’s been a long haul for this girl, her story has gotten national attention and Tuesday night, Queen will meet her king.

It hasn’t even been a week since Scott Poore reached out about profiling Queen.

“I was hoping for one local news channel, KCTV5 News, to pick the story up and since the social media went viral, we have been on just about every media,” Poore, an animal advocate, said.

Since last Wednesday, you could find Queen’s profile anywhere from the Huffington Post to CNN. Even Ellen and Rachel Ray called.

“I’ve had people reach out that said, ‘Hey you don’t know me, but I’m in the Singapore airport and all we see is your story on the news,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh’,” Poore said.

Despite the world-wide interest, the answer to Queen’s prayers were answered here in the metro by a pastor and his son, Tony Peluso.

Tony’s mother passed away not all that long ago and then he and his father lost their senior age dog just three weeks ago. Tony wasn’t looking for a new dog yet, but friends urged him to meet Queen, and they clicked.

“I cannot believe she’s been here this long, she is a perfectly sweet dog and she just reminds me of a little stuffed animal and I just fell in love with her,” Tony said.

Queen spent her “gotcha day” at the spa getting ready for her new family. When the big moment finally arrived, volunteers from both Merriam and Independence who have taken care of Queen for so long came to the shelter for the sweet royal send off.

The Queen story turned out just the way everyone hoped it would, but there are still a lot of dogs that need to find their forever homes.

This month alone, if you make a donation to Great Plains SPCA, your donation will be matched. That’s money that will go a long way toward taking care of animals just like Queen.