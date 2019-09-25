New York, Newark, Jersey City ranked among worst US cities to drive in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — A study by WalletHub has listed Newark, New York and Jersey City among the least-friendly places in the country for motorists and it's not just based on traffic and parking.

They base the rankings on areas including quality of the roads and bridges, gas prices and access to driving necessities like auto shops.

"There’s enough gas stations, but not enough car washes," said one driver in Jersey City.

With 1 being the best and 100 the worst, Newark ranked 96.

New York was listed at 92 and Jersey City at 81.

While Jersey City and New York were brought down heavily due to traffic, Newark got dragged to the bottom over safety. The study said you’re 49% more likely to get in an accident there and car thefts are also a problem.

The study's authors also considered the amount of damage to your car caused by poor roadways. The average driver in Jersey pays $600 to make fixes from potholes.

The good news for drivers is that our region tops the country when it comes to mass transit use. About a third of all people would rather ride than drive the roads to get to work.