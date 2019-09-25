Neighbors and commuters argue and debate bike lanes in Park Slope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Street design is always a hot topic in the city.

Some neighbors and commuters are asking the city to revisit the bike lanes along 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

The lanes were installed on both side street after the driver of a car track and field two children in March 2018.

The city held meetings and met with the community board to create a new plan for the street. It also included new signage and barrier areas for pedestrians.

Neighbors circulated a flyer earlier this month that questioned the impact on emergency vehicles. It was shared on social media.

Cyclists, other neighbors and commuters who support the bike lanes attended the meeting to speak about bike infrastructure.

At times, the discussions became a shouting match.

Organizers say they will submit the comments to city agencies.