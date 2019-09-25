Midday with Muller: White House memo released, subway heroes honored, end of Rockland measles outbreak

Posted 1:03 PM, September 25, 2019, by

NEW YORK — A newly-released memo from the White House shows President Trump prodding Ukraine’s new leader to investigate Joe Biden. Plus, Rockland officials have declared an end to the county’s measles outbreak. We have these stories and more on Midday with Muller.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.