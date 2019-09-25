Marisa Tomei returns to Broadway stage in revival of ‘The Rose Tattoo’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — She’s a New Yorker and a Mets fan who just so happens to be an Academy Award winner. Now, Marisa Tomei is back home on stage in the revival of “The Rose Tattoo.”

Tomei is electric in her portrayal of “Serafina” in the Tennessee Williams classic “The Rose Tattoo.”

The story focuses on a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor

The Oscar-winning actress unleashes a range of emotion from passion to pain that is breathtaking.

“I feel really lucky to be a part of the revival of this show that hasn’t been seen in a really long time — that’s about 25 years. So it’s a beautiful play to be bringing to New York,” Tomei said.

Playing opposite as her suitor? Emun Elliot.

The Scottish actor told Oji how he has to work on his accent since he plays a Sicilian character.

“Not only am I playing a Sicilian, but I’m playing a Sicilian who learned English in America, so that’s been a challenge,” he said.

As for tattoos in real life, Elliot has none, while Tomei as at least one.

“The Rose Tattoo” is in previews at the American Airlines Theatre and is set to open Oct. 15. For tickets, click here.