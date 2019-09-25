Man wanted after assaulting witness who confronted him while committing lewd act in front of children: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — The search is on for a man who assaulted the man who confronted him for manipulating his genitals in front of children at a local playground, police said.

The report came in on Monday at 2 p.m on the corner of Shore Parkway and 99th Street. A 51-year-old man witnessed an unidentified man committing the lewd acts in the vicinity of children. When he confronted the man, the witness was punched and the man fled in an unknown direction.

The witness was not injured and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.