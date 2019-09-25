Man sought in connection to Brooklyn shooting: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Bed-Stuy.

The incident took place Friday, Sept. 13 at around 8:45 p.m. on Gates Avenue. A 59-year-old man was standing outside when an unidentified man allegedly approached and began shooting him in the lower back area. He then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter is described a male in his 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black pants, black sneakers and holding a black bag.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.