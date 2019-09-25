Ikea to open new store in Queens next summer

REGO PARK, Queens — Residents in Queens have something to celebrate: IKEA is coming to the borough!

IKEA Retail announced Tuesday that a new store will be coming to Rego Center in summer 2020.

The Queens store will be the first store to open in the U.S. with a new layout that will support an omni-channel experience for customers.

The Scandinavian chain known for selling ready-to-assemble furniture and housewares, will take over 115,000 sq. ft. of pace at the corner of Queens and Junction boulevards.

Queens was picked to be IKEA’s next New York City location due to the borough’s growing community.

With over 900,000 households, “Queens was a natural next destination for IKEA in New York City,” said Leontyne Green Sykes, Chief Operating Officer, IKEA Retail U.S.

“We know that more than half of Queens’ residents travel via public transportation, and we selected Rego Park for this new store concept to meet the unique needs of this customer.”

The store offers customers a range of services, including home delivery, assembly and installation.

While larger furniture items will be on display and available for delivery, thousands of IKEA products will be available for purchase and takeaway.

The Queens store will be the third location in New York City and the sixth in the area. The company has a planning studio in Manhattan and stores in Brooklyn, Long Island, Elizabeth and Paramus.